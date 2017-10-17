The White House has denied reports that President Trump joked about Mike Pence wanting to “hang” gay people.

A New Yorker article published on Monday (October 16) entitled ‘The Danger of President Pence’ claimed the comment was made during a meeting between Trump and a legal scholar.

Journalist Jane Mayer says the her source informed her that when the pair began discussing LGBT rights, Trump allegedly gestured at Pence and said: “Don’t ask that guy – he wants to hang them all!”

However, the claim has now been disputed by a representative for Pence.

Speaking to the Indianapolis Star, Alyssa Farah stated that the New Yorker article “contains false statements.”

She also stated that the article is “one of the reasons the public is turning on the press.”

“Articles like this are why the American people have lost so much faith in the press. The New Yorker piece is filled with unsubstantiated, unsourced claims that are untrue and offensive.”

Pence is a staunch opponent of LGBT equality. During the course of his political career, he has expressing opposition to anti-LGBT discrimination legislation, equal marriage, civil unions, gay serving in the military, and even federal money being used to support LGBT organisations.

The report comes just days after Donald Trump became the first sitting President to speak at a notorious anti-gay conference.

