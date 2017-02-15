Comedian Joel Dommett certainly isn’t shy when it comes to getting his kit off. After introducing the British public to the wonders of penis painting on Channel 4’s World of Weird, the 31-year-old won legions of of new fans with his outback shower antics during his time on I’m a Celeb… last year.

In Attitude’s March Issue – available to download and in shops now – Joel gives us even more to enjoy with an exclusive new Active shoot, in which spills his workout secrets and reveals why you can indeed have too much of a good thing.

Given the evidence below, however, we certainly wouldn’t apply that rule to pictures of Joel…

You can check out the rest of Joel's exclusive shoot and interview in Attitude's March issue

