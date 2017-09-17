Winter may be coming, but you can always trust a Californian boy to bring the heat.

The stunning Franky Cammarata stars over 16 pages of red-hot fashion in the October issue of Attitude – available to download and in shops now – and things got a bit wet ‘n wild for the  Wilhelmina LA model as photopgrapher  John Russo shot him at Jordan Von Netzer’s LA home (which featured the most ridiculously fabulous furry pink sofa you’ll ever lay eyes on.)

Styled by Joseph Kocharian, you can check out the some of the ‘American Classic’ shoot’s highlights below…

Vanwolff

Dior Homme

T-shirt Ashish, Rufskin swim briefs

DSquared2

DSquared2

T-shirt Ebbets Field Flannels at Harvey Nichols, jeans by Off-White at Matches Fashion

Swim briefs by Rufskin

Versace

See the full shoot in the October issue of Attitude – out now featuring two special edition collectable covers. Buy in printsubscribe or download.

Photography: John Russo
Fashion: Joseph Kocharian
Model: Frankie Cammarata  at Wilhelmina LA and Soul Artist Management
Grooming: Michelle Harvey at Opus Beauty
Thanks to Jordan Von Netzer and Vanwolff for the location

