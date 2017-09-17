Winter may be coming, but you can always trust a Californian boy to bring the heat.
The stunning Franky Cammarata stars over 16 pages of red-hot fashion in the October issue of Attitude – available to download and in shops now – and things got a bit wet ‘n wild for the Wilhelmina LA model as photopgrapher John Russo shot him at Jordan Von Netzer’s LA home (which featured the most ridiculously fabulous furry pink sofa you’ll ever lay eyes on.)
Styled by Joseph Kocharian, you can check out the some of the ‘American Classic’ shoot’s highlights below…
Dior Homme
See the full shoot in the October issue of Attitude – out now featuring two special edition collectable covers. Buy in print, subscribe or download.
Photography: John Russo
Fashion: Joseph Kocharian
Model: Frankie Cammarata at Wilhelmina LA and Soul Artist Management
Grooming: Michelle Harvey at Opus Beauty
Thanks to Jordan Von Netzer and Vanwolff for the location
