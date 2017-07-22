He shot to fame on Pop Idol and has spent he last few years carving out an impressive career on stage – with a mighty fine physique to match.

In Attitude’s new August issue – available to download and in shops now – Gareth Gates shows off the incredible tranformation his body has undergone over the last few years, and reveals what motivates him to put in the extra hours when it comes to staying fit.

“I’ve been going to the gym for a while now, probably about five years, but I never took it too seriously until about a year ago”, the 33-year-old singer explains.

“I was appearing in Footloose in front of a thousand people every night and halfway through the show ‘I Need a Hero’ comes on. I’m wearing a pair of dungarees which are ripped off me to reveal a pair of gold hot pants underneath.

“That’s enough to scare anyone to the gym.”

As well as revealing whether he still speaks to former Pop Idol rival Will Young, Gareth also opens up about his relationship with his gay fans.

“Theatre attracts lots of different people, I get to meet so many people at the stage door and at gigs,” he explains. “I’ve done G-A-Y lots of times and I do lots of the big gay clubs up and down the country. It’s always a great crowd and they love their music.

“Most of my best friends are gay and most of them are in the performance industry.”

Check out Gareth's full shoot and interview in the August issue of Attitude

