You can always rely on Strictly Come Dancing to provide a nice soothing cup of man-candy when those cold wintry nights roll around, but there was one flame-haired hunk in particular who caught our eye last autumn.

Born in a British Army Camp in Munster, Germany, Neil Jones started dancing as soon as he’d taken his first steps. He may have been a Strictly newcomer last autumn, but he quickly made his mark on the dance competition as Zoe Ball’s eyes and ears backstage on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two.

In our new Summer issue – available to download and in shops now – Neil reveals exactly what it takes to stay in shape a top-flight professional dancer, and admits his stunning red hair and pale skin came with a stigma of its own when he was dreaming of dancing stardom.

“When I was younger lots of people said to me: ‘You’re not a natural Latin dancer’, and ‘you’ll never make it, you should give up’. But I just kept pushing. I said: ‘I can do this’,” Neil tells us.

“I had many top coaches say ‘You shouldn’t dance, you’ll never make it, you’ll never be anybody’. A few of them came up to me and apologised later in life. They said they thought I didn’t have it because I didn’t have the look.

“Because I wasn’t dark-skinned they thought I’d never make it as a Latin dancer.”

Trust us when we say we couldn’t be happier you prove them wrong, Neil.

