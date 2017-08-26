Pete Wicks has posed for the latest issue of Attitude.

The reality star, who rose to fame on ITVBe series TOWIE, has transformed himself into a total hunk since he first appeared on the popular series where the likes of Gemma Collins and Joey Essex made their name.

He’s famous for his array of tattoos – and that striking long hair and he’s certainly not shy about showing them off.

In the September issue – available to download and in shops now – Wicks opens up about the impact working alongside some of the buffest men in reality TV had on his self-esteem.

“I think I do. It’s more a mental thing for me but when you are surrounded by a lot of people who really get stuck into it, such as the stripper Fabio, that does kind of make you think ‘ugh’,” he says.

“You definitely feel it when doing photoshoots or filming and you’re there with four other geezers who look like Spartacus.

“But they don’t all have my hair…” he adds.

