Getting us through the long Friday afternoon is intrepid explorer and Attitude’s August issue cover star, Gavan Hennigan, who made waves earlier his year when he completed a solo 3000-mile journey across the Atlantic in just 49 days – setting a new International Solo Row Course record and Irish Solo Atlantic Row Record in the process.

In Attitude’s August issue – available to download and in shops now – Gavan reveals how a the emotional scars of growing up gay in Galway in the late Nineties led him into a crippling cycle of low self-esteem and drug addiction which eventually led to a attempt to take his own life.

The 36-year-old adventurer also opens up about his attraction to older men, revealing how his love of gents of a certain age made him feel like a “freak” in his younger years.

The 12-page spread also plenty of stunning pictures of Gav to enjoy

