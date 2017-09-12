Jackdaw Media Limited is looking for a guy (20s-30s) to play the role of the third boyfriend in a polyamorous gay male relationship for Different for Girls webseries.

You must be comfortable with being nude (it’s not full frontal), and happy to take part in a same-sex gay male kissing and a sex scene. There is also a dance/snog scene with a famous gay actor!

You will be part of an award-winning LGBTQ web series.

This is a speaking role. The dates are September/October 2017 but auditions will be held this Friday (September 15).

The fee is £75 per day plus food & transport. Filming will take place in Chiswick, London. Two days filming is needed for this role.

Please click to www.different-for-girls.com for more information about the series or watch the first five episodes on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfZyEQ5cFtk

If interested please CV & photo to: [email protected]