Nyle DiMarco is no stranger to revealing photo shoots, and as former America’s Next Top Model champion, it was only right that he was set a modelling challenge Tyra Banks herself would be proud of as he returns to the cover of Attitude.

28-year-old Nyle, who was the first deaf contestant to win both ANTM and later Dancing with the Stars, was crowned Man of the Year at the Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar last month – and in our new November issue, the sexually-fluid supermodel strips completely naked as he poses for a wild new shoot with a fully-grown python.

As you might expect from a man who’s dedicated his career to raising awareness of American Sign Language and the needs of the deaf community, Nyle wasn’t phased by the challenge as he posed nude alongside his slippery co-star.

“I don’t mind being naked. My mum always told me that the body is art, we had nude photographs around the house, so I was used to seeing that,” he says.

As it turns out, he’s had to get used to seeing others in a state of undress as he’s ascended to global stardom.

“People send me nude photographs in direct messages, they DM me photos and I’m like ‘what?’ I barely even respond to any of those, but yes, they are pretty explicit,” Nyle reveals.

“You know, some people even say ‘you’re too beautiful to be deaf’, and I’m like ‘what is that supposed to mean?’”

See Nyle’s full shoot and interview in the November issue of Attitude. Buy in print, subscribe or download now.

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’