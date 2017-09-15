It’s one of the most beloved films of the 1990s, so you can imagine the frenzy Sister Act’s Whoopi Goldberg sent fans into when she reunited with the musical-comedy co-stars for a very special appearance on The View on Thursday.

Whoopi, who played a Nevada lounge singer forced to go into witness protection at a convent in the hit 1992 original, was joined by co-star’s Kathy Najimy (Sister Mary Patrick) and Wendy McKenna (Sister Mary Roberts) to discuss their memories from the film.

There was even a special video message sent in from Maggie Smith, who played the convent’s strict Mother Superior in the film and its 1993 sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

The trio were later joined by surviving members of the cast and a choir for a nostalgic and show-stopping rendition of ‘I Will Follow Him’ from the original film

In 2015, it was reported that a Sister Act reboot was being developed by Disney and the writers of Legally Blonde, though there’s been little word on its status since.

Meanwhile, Goldberg revealed earlier this year that she’d be up for making Sister Act 3 a reality – and based on this reunion performance, we couldn’t be more behind the idea.

