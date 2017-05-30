It’s one of the most beloved films of the ’90s, but it turns out it’s not just fans of Sister Act who’d be up for another instalment of the heaven-sent musical comedy.

Starring Whoopi Goldberg as a Nevada lounge singer forced to go into witness protection at a convent after her mob boss boyfriend puts a price on her head, the film was the surprise box office comedy hit of 1992, grossing $231 million worldwide and spawning a 1993 sequel featuring Lauryn Hill entitled Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Now Goldberg has revealed she’d love to reprise her iconic role as Deloris Van Cartier for a third Sister Act instalment – if producers would have her back, that is.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly to mark the 25th anniversary of the original film, the 61-year-old said of a possible Sister Act 3: “It would be a great blast. I would have a good time, because it’s a piece I understand and I know.

“But would they call me? Probably not. They’ll find somebody much younger to do it. They should call me.”

As much as we’d like to see Whoopi back in the habit once more, unfortunately it seems audiences are more likely to see a remake of the original film before they see a Sister Act 3.

In 2015, it was reported that a Sister Act reboot was being developed by Disney and the writers of Legally Blonde, though there’s been little word on its status since.

Personally, we reckon it’s time the big bosses upstairs gave Whoopi a ring…

More stories:

Hundreds gather in Manchester to remember ‘iconic diva’ Martyn Hett

Armie Hammer: ‘I had a hard-on when I kissed Leonardo DiCaprio’