Sasha Velour has been crowned the winner of the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Following its move to VH1 this year, the show decided to mix things up for the final and it made the queens lip-sync against each other for the crown, but with a shocking twist.

When Sasha, Trinity, Peppermint and Shea took to the stage, RuPaul announced that he would be spinning a roulette wheel to decide who would be battling it out against who for the final lip-sync.

Trinity and Peppermint first took to the stage for a jaw-dropping performance of Britney’s ‘Stronger’, while Sasha and Shea battled to the tune of Whitney’s ‘So Emotional’, which resulted in one of the most iconic lip-sync moments in Drag Race history.

After Shea and Trinity lost their respective lip-syncs, it was down to Peppermint and Sasha to fight for the crown in a nerve-wrangling lip-sync to Whitney Houston’s ‘It’s Not Right but It’s Okay’.

After a nail-biting finish, Ru declared Sasha Velour the winner of season 9. Accepting the crown, Sasha said: “Let’s change shit up. Let’s get inspired by all this beauty, all this beauty, and change the motherfucking world.”

Amen!

Taking to Instagram after the show, Sasha wrote: “I am so honored and humbled and excited for the year to come. *Now back to jumping and screaming…”

Do you agree with the final result? Is Sasha worthy enough to join the ranks of the show’s previous winners?

