A federal judge in Orlando revoked bond for Noor Salman, the widow of Omar Mateen, the man behind the Orlando Massacre at Pulse nightclub last year.

The order, from US District Judge Paul Byron on Friday (March 10), reverses an earlier one which allowed for Salman’s release and it now forces her to stay in jail until the trial date.

Following the shooting, Salman had moved to California to be closer to family. Her bond had previously been set at $500,000, USA Today reports.

The widow has pleaded not guilty to aiding Mateen as well as obstruction of justice in the mass shooting that killed 49 people.

According to NewNowNext, prosecutors have alleged that Salman had also accompanied her husband on scouting trips.

Some of the targets included Disney World and the Disney Springs shopping complex. She allegedly watched Mateen leave their home with a gun and a bag of ammunition on the night of the attack.

