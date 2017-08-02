Will & Grace is coming back in a MONTH and we still can’t quite believe it’s actually happening.

Excitement is growing, and the stars of the much-loved sitcom have posed for the cover of the new issue of Entertainment Weekly to celebrate.

In an in-depth interview with the cast and creators of the series, Megan Mullally revealed that it didn’t take any of them long to commit to bringing the show back for another full run.

“I was sitting on the couch in my house, reading the script and then I emailed Max and I said, ‘Why can’t we do this show again?’ And he emailed right back saying ‘We can!’” she explained.

Messing added: “I always thought about the four of us as being like an orchestra and each of us playing a different instrument and creating a musical together. Comedy is music. Once we started playing the music again, it was like, ‘Oh, I know how this song goes.’ ”

“It was amazing,” recalled creator Max Mutchnick, who created and executive produced the comedy from 1998 to 2006.

“We gave them a date and brought everybody back together. Everybody pretty much to a person, say for about three people, they showed up. We had everybody from the pilot do this. It was incredible. In front of and behind the camera, we had every single member.”

Will & Grace is set to return next month for a 12 episode run, which will include an hour-long Christmas special.

Watch Entertainment Weekly’s interview with the cast below: