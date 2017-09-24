Will & Grace is almost upon us.

The revived series returns September 28th on NBC, and the cast all got together for a performance on Jimmy Fallon last night as the premiere date nears.

In the musical number titled “Will & Grace Is Coming to Town,” the foursome each introduced themselves and the characters that they play in the show and gave the titles lyrics for the first time.

Watch below:

Meanwhile, sadly it was revealed last month that Rosario won’t be returning to the series this time around.

Producer Max Mutchnick confirmed the news at a recent press event, telling reporters: “Shelley has decided to retire. It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes. It is a choice that she has made.

“We really wanted Shelley to be a part of this series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward. It was not an easy decision to make, but it’s one that she made.”

Another character who sadly won’t be returning for the show’s ninth season is Grace’s mother, Bobbi Adler, following the death of actress Debbie Reynolds in December last year.

Will & Grace premieres on September 28 on NBC in the US. There’s no word yet on a UK broadcaster.