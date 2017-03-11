We know we’re not the only ones excited over the official return of Will & Grace, and it seems the cast of the show agree with us.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are back in costume, currently filming their 10-episode revival and have all shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of the new season.

McCormack took to Twitter with an image of the core cast alongside the caption, “Spent the last three days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired.”

Mullally, who recently spoke about Madonna’s guest appearance, also shared an image with the caption, “Back in drag,” after sharing some “Promo shoot secrets.”

Sean Hayes said returning to the show was “Just like riding a bike.”

The show’s original showrunners, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, are returning as well as James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show’s eight-year run.

The cast have commenced filming though a premier date is still unknown, so watch this space!

H/t: Gay Star News

