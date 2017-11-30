WILL & GRACE -- "A Gay Olde Christmas" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as John Patrick McGee, Eric McCormack as Billem Van Williams, Debra Messing as Fanny Van Williams, Megan Mullally as Karolyn O?'Malley -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

While audiences have got a long wait ahead of them until Will & Grace season 9 returns to its regular slot on 5 January, we’ve at least got the prospect of the NBC sitcom’s Christmas special to look forward to.

The first teaser trailer has just been released for the episode, set to air Stateside on 5 December, and our immediate reaction is pretty much one big, ‘WTF’.

‘A Gay Ole Christmas’ will see Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) traveling back in time to experience Christmas in New York in 1912.

Don’t worry, there’s no shark-jumping time-travel involved: The gang have simply been re-imagined in a historic Christmas setting in the tradition of festive television specials the world over.

Will is now Billem Van Williams, Grace is Fanny Van Williams, Karen is now Karolyn O’Malley and Jack is John Patrick McGee.

In case you were worried Will & Grace humour wouldn’t translate to turn-of-the-century New York, never fear, because Karen – sorry Karolyn – still gets time to deliver a characteristically cutting one-liner in the newly-released teaser trailer.

“What you’re wearing: 1888 called; they’d like their drapes back.”

Merry Christmas indeed.

The Will & Grace Christmas special airs in the US on 5 December at 9pm on NBC.

