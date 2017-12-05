Finally, the news British Will & Grace fans have been waiting for: the beloved sitcom reboot is finally coming to the UK.

The much-hyped revival of the hit NBS series reunited Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) when it returned to US screens after a ten-year absence in September, and critics seem fairly united in the belief that the surprise ninth season had lost none of the spark seen during the show’s original run from 1998-2006.

Now, Deadline reports that Channel 5 will air episodes Will & Grace season nine this side of the pond in early 2018, finally reuniting UK viewers with the iconic foursome.

It’s rumoured that season nine’s 16-episode run will be shown between episodes of Celebrity Big Brother, and given that last year’s series of the star-studded reality show kicked off as early as January 3, it looks like we wont’ have long to wait until Will & Grace is being beamed back into our living rooms – and not a moment too soon, may we add.

Meanwhile, NBC has already picked up a 13-episode tenth season for next year, so there’s going to be plenty more Will & Grace to enjoy for some time to come.

Will & Grace Christmas special airs in the US tonight (5 December) at 9pm on NBC, before going on hiatus until January 5.

