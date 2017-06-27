Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, creators of Will & Grace have revealed that the events of the series finale will be addressed in the upcoming revival series.

The finale of the original series saw the series’ titular characters stop speaking to each other for twenty years after a mammoth falling out. The revival will take place in the present day, right in the middle of their supposed feud.

Promotional material for the series has all the character together again, so what’s going on?

Luckily, Max and David have cleared things up for us, with Max promising E! News “You won’t feel like anything is left open.”

Max continued: “We’ve just come out of a story camp that lasted about three months. That’s where we break and write all of the episodes that we will be filming in August or whenever we start. I will tell you that almost more than anything, more time went into figuring out how are we going to reintroduce the show and what were the rules going to be and how were we going to address that finale.”

He went on to confirm that Will & Grace will most definitely be living together, and the series will take place in 2017. “They are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of September, on the 28th of September at 9:00,” Max said.

“That’s when you’re going to meet up with them again and they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know the rules moving forward and you won’t feel like anything is left open.”

The revival series, set to comprise of 12 episodes, will debut on September 28. The series will go out on Thursday evenings at 9pm, the same timeslot it held throughout most of its 8 season run between 1998 and 2006.

Debra Messing also revealed that new episodes of Will & Grace wouldn’t side-step the problematic ending of the show’s original run.

The 48-year-old actress told The Bill Carter Interview last month: “All I know is that I was told that they’ve come up with a very creative way of dealing with how the show ended, and that it will be in real time.”

Max Mutchnick recently provided some clues about what’s in store for viewers when the sitcom returns to screens following an 11-year absence.

The Emmy Award-winning producer tweeted a picture form the writers’ room on June 9), showing a draft script page from an upcoming episode entitled ‘The Wedding’, which, by the looks of it, will see Will (Eric McCormack) trying to land himself a wedding date.

Oh, and Karen (Megan Mullally) has a monkey. A friggin monkey! We’re sold already.

W&G Writing Room on Hiatus. Stopped by the office to pick up my wig. #wigandgrace pic.twitter.com/Cvy0aoYVXt — Max Mutchnick (@MaxMutchnick) June 9, 2017

Check out the trailer for the Will & Grace revival below: