In 2006, Will & Grace ended with a pretty definitive finale.

The original series ended its run with a time jump. After a huge fight between the two main characters (let’s be honest, would it be an episode of Wil & Grace without one?), Will & Grace do not speak for almost 20 years. They only make up when their children meet at college, fall in love, and eventually get married.

While we were overjoyed when plans for a revival series were announced, we did wonder how the show would deal. If we go with the events of the finale, Will & Grace would still be ignoring one another in 2017. So how are they going to do it?

Thank goodness for series star Debra Messing, who has assured us that the events of the finale will be explained when the revival hits screens later in the year.

Debra told The Bill Carter Interview: “All I know is that I was told that they’ve come up with a very creative way of dealing with how the show ended, and that it will be in real time,” meaning that the events of the revival will definitely take place 11 years after the end of the series.

She also discussed the show’s legacy as one that tackled social and political issues, saying that the current climate is the perfect time for its return. “It seemed like there literally is no better time than right now for this kind of show that’s already welcomed,” she said, “to come back and to try to make people think the way that we did 10 years ago.”

NBC recently announced that the episode count of the reboot has been extended from 10 to 12 and earlier this year the cast shared pictures from the set as they filmed the revival.

Earlier this month the first trailer for the revival was revealed.

Rather than just unveil a standard trailer, the cast filmed an entirely new mini-episode for fans to watch to wet their appetites for the main event.

There’s singing, laughter and a whole lot of Karen. Basically, it’s everything we could have ever wanted and more.

Watch the trailer below:

