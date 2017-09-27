The cast of Will & Grace appeared on Megyn Kelly’s new NBC talk show this week ahead of the sitcom’s return to screens this week after an 11-year absence.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Meghan Mullally and Sean Hayes joined Kelly on Megyn Kelly Today Show, where the host was criticised for asking a Will & Grace superfan if the show turned him gay.

After long-time fan of the show Russel was invited on stage to meet his idols, former Fox News host Kelly asked whether the show turned him gay.

“Is it true that you became a lawyer—and you became gay—because of Will?” she said.

Kelly’s attempts at humour didn’t work out as well as she’d thought, with many viewers criticising her on social media, and now one of the show’s stars has admitted they already regret appearing on the former Fox news host’s show.

Yesterday (September 27), Debra Messing took to Instagram to share an image of cucumbers from the Today Show green room alongside the caption; “Snack time! #presstour”.

After one fans asked in the comments why she appeared on the Megyn Kelly show, Messing explained she “didn’t know” she was going to appear alongside the former political commentator.

Snack time! #presstour A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

“The itinerary just said the Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments,” Messing replied.

Despite the admission, immediately after the cast’s appearance on Kelly’s show Messing did retweet Sean Hayes’ tweet of an image of the cast smiling with Kelly onstage alongside the caption: “Having fun on the premiere episode of @megyntoday.”

