Will & Grace had an undeniably huge impact on the LGBT+ community when it was on television.

When the groundbreaking show first aired, gay relationships on television were still taboo, as was the idea of two men sharing a kiss on a primetime television show.

But Will & Grace broke so many boundaries during its eight season run, and with its return imminent – tomorrow, guys! – the cast have been looking back how the original run helped change LGBT+ lives for the better.

Eric McCormack, who plays Will, has suggested that the hilarious sitcom helped to normalise the idea of gay relationships for viewers at home who had “never even met a gay man in their life”.

“We snuck in. We were in your living room every week and, ‘Isn’t that one so funny?’ and ‘I like him.’ Old women that had never met a gay man in their life were like, ‘I hope Will finds a nice boy.'”

In fact, the actor insisted that the show was an integral reason for the changing of attitudes that lead to same-sex marriage legislation passing.

It permeated American culture slowly but surely, and all the more reason that we have to come back and remind people that that’s why we got where we got — that’s why we got to a place where gay marriage was passed, that marriage equality was passed as a right in 50 states,” he added.

In the meantime, the first reviews for the reboot have been unveiled and things are looking positive.

According to Variety, while the first episode is a shaky start that sees the comedy relying a little too much on remaining relevant, later episodes return to the old magic that brought the show so many fans.

Will & Grace premieres September 28th in the US. There’s no word on a UK air date as of yet, but we’re sure it’s coming so hang tight guys.