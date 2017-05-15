Will & Grace is back…. again.
The show, which is returning to NBC in the Autumn for a brand new run, has unveiled the first sneak peek of the forthcoming series.
Rather than just unveil a standard trailer, the cast have only gone an filmed an entirely new mini-episode for fans to watch to wet their appetites for the main event.
There’s singing, laughter and a whole lot of Karen. Basically, it’s everything we could have ever wanted and more.
Watch it below:
heyyyy #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/GexQdvtAPt
— Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) May 15, 2017
The show returns Thursdays on NBC in September. We’ll be hibernating until then.