Will & Grace is back…. again.

The show, which is returning to NBC in the Autumn for a brand new run, has unveiled the first sneak peek of the forthcoming series.

Rather than just unveil a standard trailer, the cast have only gone an filmed an entirely new mini-episode for fans to watch to wet their appetites for the main event.

There’s singing, laughter and a whole lot of Karen. Basically, it’s everything we could have ever wanted and more.

Watch it below:

The show returns Thursdays on NBC in September. We’ll be hibernating until then.