A new trailer for the Will & Grace revival has been unveiled.

With just a matter of weeks to go into the iconic gay sitcom makes a return to NBC with a brand new series, fans have been treated to a brand new taster.

Turns out that Jack is still living across the hall, Karen is still a Republican and Will & Grace are still basically physic when it comes to playing ‘Guess who?’.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed recently that an iconic character won’t be returning to the show.

Producer Max Mutchnick confirmed the news at a recent press event, telling reporters: “Shelley has decided to retire. It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes. It is a choice that she has made.

“We really wanted Shelley to be a part of this series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward. It was not an easy decision to make, but it’s one that she made.”

The revival of Will and Grace premieres on NBC Sept. 28. There’s currently no announced UK air date.

Watch the trailer below: