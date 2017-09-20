Will Young has been the latest celebrity to speak out over the Strictly Come Dancing same-sex couple debate.

The pop star, who competed in last year’s show with Karen Clifton before dropping out, has said it’s “insulting” that gay Strictly contestants are expected to dance with a same-sex partner.

The news comes after openly gay comedian Susan Calman was criticised on social media for agreeing to dance with a man on the show.

Speaking on his Homo Sapiens podcast, Young said: “You’re occupying your male sexuality whether that is gay or not. When I danced with my partner Karen, we did the Tango to David Bowie – it was our first dance. I bloody loved it.”

“It was all about a connection. I didn’t try and pretend that I wanted to screw her, I was just taking on the character.”

Young then compared dancing with Karen to acting, saying: “And I think actually I would find it more insulting if someone was like, ‘You’ve got to dance with a man because you’re gay.’ It’s the same as acting, it’s like, no. I don’t.”

Continuing, Young reveals that he “loved” being close to a woman and jokes that Karen was “lighter to lift than a man”.

“She was light, she was like a panther – and then I quit! Well, to be honest, I’d reached the zenith of my ballroom career.”

Will Young joins Judge Rinder who called the entire debate “absurd”. Meanwhile, Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood has backed the call for same-sex couples on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One.

