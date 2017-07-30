Will Young has revealed that he’s suffered from horrific homophobic abuse during his rise to fame.

The 38-year-old singer has opened up about a series of anti-gay incidents that have made him realise that there is still so much work that needs to be done to protect the LGBT+ community.

In an interview with i newspaper, Young said that at one point he was even threatened with a knife simply because of his sexuality.

He said: “I’ve had to run away from knife threats, hide in shops. I’ve also taken people on.

“People [who bully] just need to be educated, they don’t need to be punished.”

Earlier this year, Young shared his thoughts of gay apps and claimed that they can be “unhealthy” if used too much.

He downloaded the app after going without sex for two years, but in the end, Will decided enough was enough and he got rid of the app when he realised he wanted something different than just sex with a guy.

That was a time then, and I think it can move into unhealthy behaviour. Now I want a relationship that is a different thing to having a shag.”