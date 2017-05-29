Will Young revealed the reason behind his shock departure from last year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

Will shocked viewers in October by announcing his departure from the dance competition after only three weeks.

At the time, Will cited “personal reasons” for his decision to leave the contest. He later sent a text into Radio 2 saying: “Here’s the thing. I’m absolutely dandy, thanks. It’s all very undramatic, really.

“I’ve done my statement and others can say what they want to say. I never read what they say anyway.”

Some wondered whether Will’s feud with Strictly judge Len Goodman had something to do with his departure. On the Saturday edition of the show a few days before he quit, Len told him to “show up, keep up and shut up” after they clashed following Will’s Bollywood-themed performance.

In a new interview with The Times, Will has elaborated on his decision to ditch the show, saying it was down to “a number of things”.

“It was important for me to leave Strictly for my own wellbeing,” he said. “It was a number of things. It was nothing to do with the people on the show, and it certainly wasn’t because Len Goodman dissed my salsa – I mean, come on!