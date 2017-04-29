Will Young has opened up about naked photo leaks.

The Grace singer, who shocked the public when he quit Strictly Come Dancing last year, has admitted that he’s stunned pictures of his package haven’t been leaked onto the internet.

While doing press for his new book, Good As You, Will joked that he’s a bit offended that people haven’t deemed his pictures worth putting online.

“I’m amazed that, given the amount of people I’ve sent pictures of my cock to, that it’s not become famous, too. Maybe there’s just not enough interest in it?” he said.

“I’m partly offended…God knows why it’s not out there somewhere.”

The singer went on to talk about his decision to come out so early in his career, and revealed that he doesn’t think he’d have lasted so long in the industry had he remained in the closet.

“I don’t think I could have sustained a career that long without coming out at the start,” he said. “For one thing, that lie would have sent me loopy. Can you imagine?”