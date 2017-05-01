Will Young may have become the latest celebrity to fall victim to a naked picture leak.

The Grace singer, who shocked the public when he quit Strictly Come Dancing last year, admitted last week that he was stunned pictures of his package hadn’t been leaked onto the internet.

He said: “I’m amazed that, given the amount of people I’ve sent pictures of my cock to, that it’s not become famous, too. Maybe there’s just not enough interest in it?”

However, less than 48 hours after remarks, some fans are claiming explicit images of Will have managed to make it onto the web after a website published images that it said were of the singer.

One wrote on Twitter: “Might have accidentally seen Will Young’s supposed d**k pic”

“Well I have now seen a picture of Will Young that I never thought I would see and I don’t know if I will ever sleep again,” added another.

Despite the reported leak, the Pop Idol star has yet to comment.

Last week, the star also talked about his decision to come out so early in his career, and revealed that he doesn’t think he’d have lasted so long in the industry had he remained in the closet.

“I don’t think I could have sustained a career that long without coming out at the start,” he said. “For one thing, that lie would have sent me loopy. Can you imagine?”

