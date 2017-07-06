Promotional

Premium outlet shopping centre Gunwharf Quays is the perfect place to visit for a wardrobe and lifestyle upgrade this summer

City-centre shopping is stressful. Whether it’s dodging cars on the high street, children on the escalator, or queueing for a coffee stop, it’s never as easy or affordable an experience as you’d like.

So this summer, take the pressure off yourself and your wallet and enjoy a shopping break at Gunwharf Quays. Set on Portsmouth’s historic waterfront, you can take in the sea air, the bargains and the bars all in one place.

With more than 90 brands offering up to 60 percent off, styling your summer couldn’t be easier. Get ready for that friend’s wedding or your next beach break at top name stores such as Reiss, Paul Smith, Ted Baker and Hackett, then stock up on the best sports kit at Nike, Under Armour and adidas. And with scores more brands, including Vans, Bose, Calvin Klein Underwear and Tommy Hilfiger, there’s something to brighten every wardrobe and home.

There’s more to Gunwharf Quays than just shopping though, with more than 30 restaurants, bars and cafés to dip in and out of for a bite to eat or to grab a refreshingly cold drink. Enjoy a seaside dinner of Fizz and Chips at Loch Fyne, then head to Brasserie Blanc for a vesper martini, or to the Tanqueray Gin Bar at TigerTiger’s marina balcony to get your night started. You could even make a weekend of it with a stay at the on-site Holiday Inn Express, and if you hit the jackpot at the casino you might be heading home with a healthier bank balance than you arrived with.

You can even add a little adventure by abseiling down the 170m-high Spinnaker Tower — offering a little more of an adrenaline rush than just driving down the ramps at your local multi-storey car park.

Alternatively, take a high-speed rib ride on the Solent for unparalleled views of the south coast.

So whether you’re staying for the day or the night, Gunwharf Quays is the perfect port of call this summer.

