CDLP is a Swedish brand going against the norm of underwear mass production. Founded out of frustration over men’s limited underwear options, CDLP has taken a sartorial approach in designing a new generation of high quality underwear made from superior fabrics, delivered in their signature yellow packaging.

Garments are designed in Stockholm and hand crafted with care in eco-friendly fabrics by true textile artisans in a third generation factory in Portugal. The visual narrative focuses on intellectual masculinity, and the brand has been widely featured in press like GQ, Esquire and Man about Town.

