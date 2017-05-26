Bring your pecs to the peaks, and your attitude to altitude! Aspen Summer Holiday is the only place to be this summer.

Single, coupled, polyamorous or otherwise, if you’re a gay gent looking to experience the majesty and revelry of one of the world’s most glamorous and fun-filled destinations, Aspen Summer Holiday should be on your calendar for August 24-27th.

By day enjoy the exciting outdoor program we’ve planned for your Aspen Summer Holiday: from hiking and kayaking, to horseback riding and mountain biking. And after all that activity, you’ll make your way to our daily tea dance and pool party where you’ll sip, swim and sway your way into the night.

After dark you’ll experience the chicness of the Mr. Turk runway show, the mayhem of a Bootsie Bellows dance party and the delicacies of Aspen’s legendary restaurant scene. And who knows how – or who with – you’re night will turn back into day, but we know your days and nights at Aspen Summer Holiday will be beyond memorable.

Best yet, everywhere you’re having fun, you’ll be doing good because proceeds from each of Aspen Summer Holiday’s events will support charities including The National LGBTQ Taskforce, The Generations Project and One Colorado.

Drop everything and enter now to win luxury accommodations for two at the St. Regis Hotel (your food and bar tabs are on you, though!). Also, win two passes to all of Aspen Summer Holiday’s signature events: Thursday night welcome cocktail and mixer; the Friday night Mr. Turk Runway show and After Party; and Saturday night’s closing Dance Party. And, if that wasn’t enough, two passes for a Colorado River Rafting excursion.

The Winner Receives:

Complimentary luxurious accommodations for two at the St. Regis Resort, Aspen for three-nights including the following amenities:

Complimentary in-room WiFi

Transportation to and from Aspen Airport

Welcome amenity upon arrival

Choice of morning newspaper delivered

Twice-daily housekeeping service with turn-down and bottled water each evening 24-hour unlimited access to the fitness facility

Daily coffee and tea service in the Shadow Mountain Lounge

Individual transportation within the city of Aspen

Two Complimentary Passes to all weekend events including:

Couples or Single Mixer – Thursday, August 24th 6:30 – 8:30 pm Marry the Man – The Runway Episode and Red Carpet Reception and After-Party – Friday, August 25th 8:00 pm The St Regis Grand Astor Ballroom Closing Party – Saturday, August 26th, 10:00 pm Bootsie Bellows Nightclub

Two Complimentary Passes for a spectacular river rafting adventure on the world-famous Colorado River. This heart-racing white-water rafting trip runs through the breathtaking Glenwood Canyon and includes lunch.

Enter your information below to be in with the chance of winning the holiday of a lifetime.

Aspen Summer Holiday is presented by Men’s Vows. Discover more at mensvows.com

