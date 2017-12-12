In 2018, London’s Donmar Warehouse and Sheffield Theatres will present a revival of The York Realist.

Peter Gill’s award-winning play tells the story of two young men – farmhand George and assistant director John – and their struggle between the rival forces of family, class and longing.

This timely revival is directed by Robert Hastie. His recent productions include My Night with Reg which transferred from the Donmar to the West End, and a critically-acclaimed version of Julius Caesar, his first production as Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres.

The cast includes Jonathan Bailey from the BBC’s W1A, Ben Batt, who recently appeared in Woyzeck at the Old Vic and Lesley Nicol, who played Mrs Patmore in Downton Abbey. It is completed by Lucy Black, Brian Fletcher, Katie West and Matthew Wilson.

The York Realist runs at the Donmar Warehouse from 8 February – 24 March, and at Sheffield Theatres from 27 March – 7 April.

