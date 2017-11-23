Founded in 1990 by Robert Tateossian, Tateossian London was born out of a desire to offer men and women a distinctive way to express their personality and style through unique, refined and meticulously crafted accessories.

A sense of playfulness and free movement are intricately entwined in the brand’s DNA, and are reflected in their designs, delivering unique yet wearable pieces – and now you can be in for a chance to win two of Tateossian’s most desirable accessories:

Basel Skeleton Bracelet

With a retail value of £325, this bracelet showcases the static skeleton movements that are typically found inside of watches inside a sturdy silver clasp. Genuine braided Italian leather completes the bracelet with its masculine D-shape cross profile.

Limited Edition Skeleton Tonneau Cufflinks

Tateossian’s iconic skeleton movement cufflinks are re-introduced with an unusual tonneau shape featuring cut-out sides to allow the movement to be viewed from all angles. The static movement features 17 jewels and is a must have for any gentleman who loves watches*. Retail valued at £210.

To be in for a chance to win these incredible luxury piece from Tateossian London, simply answer the question below:

In what year was Tateossian founded?

A) 1900

B) 1901

C) 1902

Let us know your answer using the form below. Competition closes at midnight on 19 December 2017.

"" 1 Name your full name Email a valid email Answer pick one! 1990 1991 1992 Submit Form Previous Next

For more information visit Tateossian.

*Limited Edition of 250 pairs. Please, note that each of these skeleton movements is unique and no two cufflinks will be the same.

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia