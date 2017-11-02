Les Enfants Terribles, the creators of the Olivier nominated hit Alice’s Adventures Underground, will be debuting a new theatre experience at the Saatchi Gallery later this month.

Inside Pussy Riot is an immersive experience about Nadya Tolokonnikova’s tribulations as the founder of Pussy Riot, the post punk, feminist art collective who stuck two fingers up at the Russian system and suffered the consequences.

Timed to coincide with the Saatchi Gallery’s Art Riot: Post Soviet Actionism exhibition, the interactive experience marks the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution.

Audiences are encouraged to stand up for what they believe in as they stand in the dock as Pussy Riot and live the realities of incarceration in the theatre experience.

The experience seeks to remind audiences what actually happened on August 17, 2012, where Tolokonnikova was prosecuted for performing 35 seconds of a song called ‘Virgin Mary Put Putin Away’ inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour.

Tolokonnikova was convicted of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” and was sentenced to two years of imprisonment where she was subjected to solitary confinement and humiliation, including regular forced gynecological examinations.

The theatre experience exposes the horror Pussy Riot faced and shows that what happened to them can happen to anyone. And now you can win one of four pairs of tickets to experience the show for yourself.

For your chance to WIN a pair of tickets, simply enter your details in the form below*:

"" 1 Name your full name Email a valid email Submit Form Previous Next

*Competition closes midnight on 30 November 2017.

Inside Pussy Riot runs at the Saatchi Gallery on King’s Road, London, from November 14 to December 24. To find out more details visit insidepussyriot.com.

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’