Attitude are giving you the chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to a premiere screening of Rupert Everett’s 50 Shades of Gay at BFI Southbank in London.

In 50 Shades of Gay, Rupert Everett delivers his personal and frank take on the developments in gay life in Britain since the decriminalisation of homosexuality 50 years ago.

Rupert meets LGBT+ people of all ages and walks of life, from former royal butler Paul Burrell to the lesbian community of Hebden Bridge, and explores with them how the LGBT+ experience has changed on the journey towards the mainstream. Huge progress has been made – but has something of the edge and distinctiveness of the gay identity also been lost?

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Everett himself, chaired by Attitude’s Editor-in-Chief Matt Cain.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the exclusive event, just tell us what has been your favourite gay moment of the last 50 years. Your moment can be from a film, a TV show, or a real life event.

Send Attitude your favourite moment to us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #50YearsofFreedom.

Entrants must be at least 18-years-old and able to attend a screening in London on Thursday June 29. The competition closes at 11:59pm on Sunday June 25.

The programme is part of Channel 4’s 50 Shades of Gay season marking the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales

The preview of 50 Shades of Gay is part of BFI Southbank’s two month season GROSS INDECENCY, running throughout July and August, and marking the 50th anniversary of the landmark Sexual Offences Act 1967.

