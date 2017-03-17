It’s time to give your tastebuds a spanking, with new popchips Ridges, packed full of flavoursome crunch, with less than half the fat of fried crisps.

If you like it hot, look no further than the new popchips Ridges crazy hot flavour. One bite and you’ll be hit by a wave of chilli, leaving you feeling fired up and ready for more.

To celebrate the new Crazy Hot flavour, popchips will be hosting an exclusive evening of fabulous fiery fun to get you feeling crazy hot, revved up and ready to step into spring.

The experience includes 2 tickets to The Crazy Hot Stop on Thursday March 23rd – an immersive high energy evening, full of irreverent fun and fabulous entertainment – all courtesy of popchips.

The lucky winner will also receive a month’s supply of the new popchips Ridges Crazy Hot flavour (16 packets).

All you need to do to win this amazing prize is enter your details below*

Name (required) Email address (required) By entering I agree for my details to be shared with popchips Yes Please tick to enter This field should be left blank Send Please wait...

*competition closes at 23.45 on Tuesday 21 March. The winner will be informed on Wednesday 22 March.

More stories:

Disney’s most memorable coded gay characters

Grindr releases its own range of emojis