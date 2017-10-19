PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Rami Malek attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Terrance Higgins Trust (THT_ are offering one lucky reader the chance to win two tickets to their fabulous annual night of drink and dinner, The Supper Club.

The nationwide renowned foodie event will once again take place this year on Tuesday 14 November.

Every year, London’s most exciting gastronomic talents come together to support an evening of 40 fabulous dinner parties hosted across the capital, before coming together for a glamorous after-party. And you can be a part of it.

Since beginning in 2001, The Supper Club has raised over £1.16 million in aid of our work. By hosting a table, you’ll be helping THT to support more people living with HIV and get a step closer to ending HIV transmissions.

Hosting is simple – you sign up and invite between five and 20 friends to be your guests for the evening. THT match you to a restaurant hand-picked from our glittering line-up of top London establishments. Previous years have included Café Murano, Ottolenghi, Marcus and The Berkeley.

Following dinner, you and your guests will be whisked away to our exclusive after-party at Café de Paris.

Tickets are £175 each and include dinner and entry to the after-party complete with an open bar and fabulous entertainment. The only additional costs are any drinks consumed at dinner. As the restaurants have donated the food, the money you pay goes directly to support the HIV prevention and care work of Terrence Higgins Trust.

To win a pair of tickets to this night of glitz and glamour, simply tell us you top three dream dinner party guests on Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #THTSupperClub.

Competition closes at midnight on Friday 27 October, and we’ll be letting the winner know via direct message, so make sure you’re following us on Twitter and Instagram too.

