Stranger Things star Winona Ryder was called “faggot” and beaten up for wearing boy’s clothes during her time in school.

A fan tweeted an image of the star as a child alongside Ryder’s account of encountering one of her bullies later in life and refusing to give them an autograph.

Ryder attended Kenilwith Junior High in Petaluma, California, where she was bullied for her short hair and wearing boy’s clothing.

In Nigel Goodall’s 1998 book Winona Ryder: The Biograpghy, the actress recalls how her bullies thought she was “a gay boy” because she was wearing an old Salvation Army boy’s suit.

“As I went to the bathroom I heard people saying, ‘Hey, faggot.’ They slammed my head into a locker. I fell to the ground and they started to kick the shit out of me. I had to have stitches.”

The school, however, refused to discipline Ryder’s attackers and instead expelled the young actress.

“Years later, I went to a coffee shop and I ran into one of the girls who’d kicked me. And she said: ‘Winona, Winona, can I have your autograph?’ And I said: ‘Do you remember me? Remember in seventh grade you beat up that kid?’ And she said: ‘Kind of.'”

Turns out, Winona had the perfect response to her school bully: “I said: ‘That was me. Go f*ck yourself.'”

The story has since gone viral, amassing a huge number of likes and retweets on Twitter, and it’s not hard to see why. What a f**king woman.

Winona, we salute you.

