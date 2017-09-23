Advice columns are mostly a thing of the past thanks to the internet, but now and then there’s still a question of interest.

A concerned woman wrote into Dear Deidre earlier this week with a burning question about her boyfriend.

After going through his phone – not exactly a healthy practice in the first place – she discovered that to her surprise, he had downloaded gay dating app, Grindr.

She wrote: “I found the Grindr app on my boyfriend’s phone and now I’m wondering if he’s gay or bisexual I am a woman of 26 and he’s 34. We have been together for six months. He has a drink problem and sex has been rubbish for a while.

“One day I came home early from work. He was furious and went to bed drunk. Something made me look at his phone and I found the Grindr app. I confronted him and he said he had just been looking for weed to help him quit the booze.

“He admitted he had experimented with guys in the past. I know he’s had several hundred women but only a handful of guys. My head is telling me to leave but my heart says stay.”

Hmm…

Advice columnist Deidre was having none of it, and told the woman that clearly she can no longer trust her partner.

“Listen to your head. If you take off your rose-tinted glasses, you will see far more reasons to be unhappy than happy in this relationship.

“Your heart wants to believe he is what you saw in him at the start. But just a few months down the line the reality is you are with a man with drink issues and who knows what else. He is someone you can’t really believe or trust.”

