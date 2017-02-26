A trans woman who was killed in a Chicago shooting has become the fourth trans person to be killed this year.

Keke Collier was found in Englewood early on Tuesday (February 21) morning, Chicago Tribune reports.

According to Mic, Keke also went by the name Tiara Richmond.

Police were called to South May Street just after 6am on Tuesday after reports of gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, police found Collier lying in the street with wounds to her chest, arm and hands.

She was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled in a red car and, while police haven’t confirmed if the suspect was a man or woman, have confirmed they’re looking for someone with dreadlocks and a black hoodie.

Speaking to Mic, one of Collier’s friends, Shasha Lauren, said she saw Collier get into a car with the man who later shot her.

Despite the speculation, police have stated the circumstances of her death are unknown and under investigation.

The day after her death, several of Collier’s friends held a candlelight vigil which was streamed on Facebook.

Early reports of Collier’s death misgendered her, using the name she was given at birth.

