A British Transport Police officer had a Pride she’ll never forget after her girlfriend treated her to a surprise proposal.

Pride is always a time for celebration, but this couple has another reason to be happy today.

The officer in question was on duty at yesterday’s Pride in London celebrations when her girlfriend surprised her by turning up and getting down on one knee.

Those in the crowd were quick to cheer on the couple, as someone filmed the moment the woman proposed marriage to her police officer girlfriend.

The officer obviously said yes, and the pair had a celebratory embrace.

Luckily, the whole thing was caught on video so we can relive the adorable moment.

Social media users were quick to congratulate the happy couple:

Fantastic!!!! 👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Oakham Police (@OakhamPolice) July 8, 2017

This is beautiful! Congratulations to both ❤️ and Happy Pride! — andy piper (pipes) (@andypiper) July 8, 2017

This is the UK that I’ve always loved. Cosmopolitan, tolerant and totally accepting of people as they wish to be. ❤️❤️ — (((Wend Grimsdale))) (@gwenodine) July 8, 2017

Last month, a Seattle drag queen got the shock of her life when her boyfriend surprised her with a public proposal during Seattle Pride.

Best of all, the whole thing happened while she was dressed as LGBT+ icon The Babadook.

Watch a video of the proposal below:



