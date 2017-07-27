Honey G, the rapper who made it big during last year’s series of The X Factor, has come out as a lesbian.

The rapper, whose real name is Anna Gilford, finished in fifth place during last year’s edition of the singing contest. Her presence on the show was controversial as she was perceived as a novelty act by many viewers, while other criticised her rapping as being offensive, with Lola Okolosie of The Guardian characterising Honey G’s act as ‘modern-day blackface’.

In a new interview and accompanying naked photoshoot with The Sun, Gilford revealed that she is gay and worries about homophobia.

“I do worry about homophobia,” she told Dan Wootton, “I feel now is the right time to let everyone know that I’m gay.”

She revealed that she did not come out sooner because she was worried about the reactions she would receive from the public. “Being new to the music industry, and being on The X Factor, I think I was just a bit shy and a bit guarded,” she said. “I was a bit worried about what people would think as well. I was just a bit worried about people maybe being homophobic. I wasn’t ready to come out to the public at that point.”

Her sexuality was never raised as a topic during her stint on the show. “At my very first audition, Simon asked me if I had a boyfriend. I said ‘no’ and that I was single. I wasn’t really ready at that point to announce my sexuality to the world.”

