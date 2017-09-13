The X Factor burst back onto screens this weekend, offering an annual showcase of the best and erm, sometimes not the best, of British singing talent.

Among this year’s crop of hopefuls were musical duo Pretty Boy Karma, who caught viewers’ eye on Saturday night’s show to their resemblance to a certain Mr Justin Bieber.

Despite their heavily-styled appearance, the musical duo band, made of up of 19-year-old twins Philip and Achilles, left the judges less than impressed with their rendition of – what else – Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’.

An underwhelmed Louis Walsh even told the pair: “You make Jedward look like Simon and Garfunkel. I’m serious.”

While Pretty Boy Karma’s vocals might have been a teensy bit wayward, it turns out the brothers are hiding some seriously ripped physiques under their own-branded apparel. And just like that, a slightly confusing new crush was born.

Check out the boys below:

One for you and one for your best friend (tag your best friend )

A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on

Who would you rather be gym buddies with 1 – Achilles or 2 – Phillip? ️

A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on

Look me in the eyes and judge all my imperfections, I don’t mind.

A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on

hola @ me on snapchat mami prettyboykarma (Phillip)

A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on

grind. #TopHustler #Hustle

A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on

Summer photoshoot #tbt

A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on

Like that? There’s plenty more to see on DNA too.

The X Factor continues on Sunday night on ITV at 8pm.

