The X Factor burst back onto screens this weekend, offering an annual showcase of the best and erm, sometimes not the best, of British singing talent.

Among this year’s crop of hopefuls were musical duo Pretty Boy Karma, who caught viewers’ eye on Saturday night’s show to their resemblance to a certain Mr Justin Bieber.

Despite their heavily-styled appearance, the musical duo band, made of up of 19-year-old twins Philip and Achilles, left the judges less than impressed with their rendition of – what else – Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’.

An underwhelmed Louis Walsh even told the pair: “You make Jedward look like Simon and Garfunkel. I’m serious.”

While Pretty Boy Karma’s vocals might have been a teensy bit wayward, it turns out the brothers are hiding some seriously ripped physiques under their own-branded apparel. And just like that, a slightly confusing new crush was born.

Check out the boys below:

One for you and one for your best friend (tag your best friend ) A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Who would you rather be gym buddies with 1 – Achilles or 2 – Phillip? ️ A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Look me in the eyes and judge all my imperfections, I don’t mind. A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

hola @ me on snapchat mami prettyboykarma (Phillip) A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

grind. #TopHustler #Hustle A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on Aug 5, 2016 at 11:51am PDT

Summer photoshoot #tbt A post shared by Pretty Boy Karma © (@prettyboykarma) on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:41am PST

I’ll be answering your questions, if u got any ofc pic.twitter.com/ZQXpJNW0t7 — Prettyboykarma (@prettyboykarma) August 15, 2017

The X Factor continues on Sunday night on ITV at 8pm.

