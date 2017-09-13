The X Factor burst back onto screens this weekend, offering an annual showcase of the best and erm, sometimes not the best, of British singing talent.
Among this year’s crop of hopefuls were musical duo Pretty Boy Karma, who caught viewers’ eye on Saturday night’s show to their resemblance to a certain Mr Justin Bieber.
Despite their heavily-styled appearance, the musical duo band, made of up of 19-year-old twins Philip and Achilles, left the judges less than impressed with their rendition of – what else – Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’.
An underwhelmed Louis Walsh even told the pair: “You make Jedward look like Simon and Garfunkel. I’m serious.”
While Pretty Boy Karma’s vocals might have been a teensy bit wayward, it turns out the brothers are hiding some seriously ripped physiques under their own-branded apparel. And just like that, a slightly confusing new crush was born.
Check out the boys below:
I’ll be answering your questions, if u got any ofc pic.twitter.com/ZQXpJNW0t7
— Prettyboykarma (@prettyboykarma) August 15, 2017
The X Factor continues on Sunday night on ITV at 8pm.
