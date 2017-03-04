X-Factor runner-up Saara Aalto proposed to her girlfriend on the same day gay marriage was legalised in her native Finland.

The 29-year-old singer, who came second to Matt Terry in the ITV show, took to Twitter to celebrate the legalisation of same-sex marriage by tweeting her partner and manager Meri Sopanen.

The pair are already engaged however, Saara decided to pop the question again following the Finnish lawmakers ruling.

Saara has been very outspoken when it comes to LGBT rights and has campaigned for same-sex marriage for years.

In the tweet, Aalto wrote: “Same sex marriage is legal in Finland today!! would you marry me @MeriSopanen?”

Same sex marriage is legal in Finland today!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️ would you marry me @MeriSopanen 😘😘? — Saara Aalto (@saaraaalto) March 1, 2017

The singer has recently signed a contract with Sony but originally met her girlfriend Meri in Finland.

Speaking to OK!Magazine, Saara confessed that the reason they met was because of Meri’s fan mail, “Meri saw me performing on TV in Finland. She had never sent any fan mail before, but she sent me a very beautiful message.”

She adds, “I get many messages, but when I saw hers, there was something in it that touched me very much and I wanted to reply.”

