X Factor’s Joel Fishel has addressed speculation about his sexualiy, confirming that he’s straight.

Since the start of this year’s show, many fans have presumed the contestant is gay, even including his own mother at one point.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the Oxford graduate, who was eliminated from the competition last weekend alongside partner and best friend Jack, finally cleared up the rumours.

“Everyone just presumes I’m gay and that me and Jack are a couple. But I’m straight,” he said.

“Even my mum sort of asked me one time. She kind of said to me that, ‘If you’re gay you know that would be OK, don’t you?'”

He added: “I’ve always been a little camp and effeminate.”

Despite revealing he’s straight, Fishel admitted he sometimes shares a bed at hotels with Jack in order to save money.

However, he hasn’t done anything with another man: “I’ve never done anything with another guy. That’s just who I am, but I’m comfortable with my sexuality.”

“It’s ironic because it’s almost like I have to come out as straight.”

Jack and Joel were eliminated from the show last weekend during George Michael week, but revealed they had the “best time” on the show.

“We are still discovering who we are as artists,” they said.

More stories:

Jake Shears: ‘If all you’re giving the world is your body on Instagram – f**k off’

Attitude’s Masculinity survey reveals almost 75% of gay men are turned off by effeminate guys