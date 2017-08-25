Freddy Parker showed off more than he bargained for in his latest selfie.

The X Factor finalist, who appeared in the 2016 series of the popular ITV singing competition, has been on holiday for the past week topping up his tan.

Yesterday, he went for a swim and decided to share a picture of himself enjoying a dip in the ocean.

Despite putting his abs on show, they were the last thing his followers ended up looking at – take a look below if you can see what we mean:

Filth guys. You’re all filth.

In the meantime, take a look at a few more of his snaps below:

