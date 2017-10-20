They’ve traded potshots in the press ever since Girls Aloud split for good four years ago, and now Simon Cowell has waded into the ongoing rivalry between Cheryl Tweedy and Nadine Coyle.

The tension, which began when Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts announced they were leaving Girls on the final night of the group’s reunion tour in 2013, was ramped up again recently when Coyle accused her former bandmates of being “bitter” about the fact she was often given lead vocals.

Now, Cheryl’s former X Factor pal Simon Cowell has taken a swipe at Nadine by making a pointed dig about her solo success.

Nadine, whose first attempt at solo success came with 2010’s commercially-underwhelming album Insatiable, recently launched a renewed assault on the charts with dancefloor-ready anthem ‘Go To Work’, which has so far failed to chart on the Official UK Singles Chart.

Cheryl, meanwhile, has racked up five UK Number Ones singles and two chart-topping albums since the release of debut solo track ‘Fight for This Love’ in 2009.

Speaking to The Daily Mirror alongside Cheryl ahead of the singer’s return to The X Factor as his huest at Judges’ Houses this weekend, Simon said that he’d like to see Girls Aloud get back together in the future – and he threw a hefty dollop of shade Nadine’s way.

“I think they should get back together,” the 58-year-old music mogul said, before turning to Cheryl.

“‘Why don’t we get Nadine for dinner?…the three of us and we should talk about it. I mean Nadine is not exactly storming the charts as a solo artist is she?'”

Ouch.

Despite Simon’s shadiness, Cheryl refused to rule out the possibility of Girls Aloud reforming in the future.

“I would never say never. We had an amazing time when we were together,” she said.

“I watched a tour thing the other day online and it brought back lots of memories. I was feeling really nostalgic.”

The X Factor continues on Saturday, October 21, at 8.20pm on ITV1 and Sunday, October 22 at 7pm.

