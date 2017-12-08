X-Men director Bryan Singer has been sued for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy.

According to a lawsuit filed in Washington state court obtained by Deadline, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman claims that Singer assaulted him after offered to give him a tour of the yacht during a boat party near Seattle in 2003 when he was 17-years-old.

Sanchez-Guzman claims Singer in a room and forced him to perform oral sex before raping him. Sanchez-Guzman says the Superman Returns director used his position in Hollywood to threaten the teen into silence after the encounter.

According to Buzzfeed, the lawsuit states that the yacht was owned by a wealthy tech investor named Lester Waters and that a number of young gay men were attending the party.

Sanchez-Guzman is reportedly seeking damages including “emotional distress, mental anguish, physical and mental pain and suffering, a decrease in his ability to enjoy life.”

A statement released by Singer’s representative said: “Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now.”

“Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.”

Reports state that the lawsuit was filed by the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan, a man who accused Singer and other men of sexual misconduct back in 2014, but withdrew the case.

The news comes just days after Bryan Singer was fired from the set of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody after an alleged on-set incident involving actor Rami Malek, who is paying the late musician.

Singer is the latest Hollywood figure to face allegations of sexual assault following Kevin Spacey, Transparent’s Jeffrey Tambor and Brett Ratner.

