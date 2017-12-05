Bryan Singer has been fired from Bohemian Rhapsody.

The openly gay director, who’s best known for his work on the X-Men franchise, has been axed by 20th Century Fox mid-way through filming.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shock firing came following a volatile incident between Singer and actor Rami Malek on-set.

While it didn’t become physical, it’s believed that Singer “threw an object” during a particularly heated exchange which culminated in the studios decision to let him go.

Their clash was supposedly caused the director to repeatedly missing days filming, which meant a cinematographer had to step in and fill in for him.

“Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody,” the studio said Monday in a statement.

In response to the reports, Singer has hit back at the studio, and claimed that they were trying to stop him seeing his “gravely ill parent” and well as showing disregard for his own health.

He said in a statement: “I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen.

“But but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first,” he added.

An insider has also claimed that Singer insists he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the tensions on the set.

It’s believed 20th Century Fox will name a new director within weeks.